The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

