The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HNST. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

