The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.92.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

