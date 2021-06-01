The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

