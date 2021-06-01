The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.28 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MLI opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

