The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.31 Million Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. DA Davidson raised their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

