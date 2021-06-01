The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.33 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $18,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

