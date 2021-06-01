The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.