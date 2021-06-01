The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $1.24 Million Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.