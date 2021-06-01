The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $71,690.40 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,293,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,373,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.
- On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.
- On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.
Shares of STKS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 222,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.