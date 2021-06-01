The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $71,690.40 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,293,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,373,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

Shares of STKS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 222,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

