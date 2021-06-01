The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,058 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $64,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

VNT opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

