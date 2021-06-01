The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,264 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

