The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.81. 430,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,980. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.86.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

