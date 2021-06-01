The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.40.

TD opened at C$86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

