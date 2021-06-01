The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.