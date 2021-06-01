The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

