Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland Acquires 100,000 Shares

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland acquired 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,500.

On Monday, May 31st, William Crossland bought 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, William Crossland purchased 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

Thermal Energy International stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.18. 93,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,707. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.48. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.28.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

