Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Reaches $72.13 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

