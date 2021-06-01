Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Achieves $910,615.72

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $910,615.72 and $177.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008317 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000239 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

