Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer Sells 100,000 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73.

On Monday, April 12th, David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 990,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,565. The firm has a market cap of $778.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 19.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TITN. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

