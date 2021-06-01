Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

TLSA opened at $2.35 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

