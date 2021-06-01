Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $186.40 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day moving average of $158.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.