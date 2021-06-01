Trane Technologies plc (TT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 30th

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

TT opened at $186.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

