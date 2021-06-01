Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 99,176 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.61.

TGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

