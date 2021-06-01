Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $16.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $7.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

TZOO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 101,805 shares of company stock worth $1,727,528 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

