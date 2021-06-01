Tribe (TRIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.54 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Tribe has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $224.16 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.