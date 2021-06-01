Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $35,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 12,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

