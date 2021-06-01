Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $705,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.75. 1,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

