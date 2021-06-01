Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $19.26 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Blackbaud worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $1,440,402 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 1,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

