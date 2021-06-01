Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $20.98 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.41. 26,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

