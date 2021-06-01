Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $21.24 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $11,610,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. 8,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

