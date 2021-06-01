Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $31.94 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.59. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

