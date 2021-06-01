Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $50.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $50,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.64. 7,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

