Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,631 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up approximately 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of The New York Times worth $40,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $9,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,768,000 after buying an additional 512,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 12,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,262. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.