Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,480 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. 5,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,338. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

