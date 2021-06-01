Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374,688 shares in the company, valued at C$3,941,982.08.

On Friday, May 21st, Brad Horwitz acquired 119,900 shares of Trilogy International Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,307.56.

Shares of Trilogy International Partners stock opened at C$1.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. Trilogy International Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$118.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

