TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $224,463.22 and $11,536.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.01010309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.84 or 0.09747865 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars.

