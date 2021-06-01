Truist Begins Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Equities research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of OAS opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

