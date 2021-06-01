Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

CVNA stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average of $265.51. Carvana has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,036,005 shares of company stock worth $277,941,055. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.