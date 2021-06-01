Truist Securiti Weighs in on Karat Packaging Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Karat Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

