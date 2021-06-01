TrumpCoin Trading 24.5% Higher This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $539,850.77 and approximately $4,700.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00047954 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00276513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008813 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.