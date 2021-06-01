TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,126. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

