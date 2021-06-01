TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,084 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $442.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.01. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

