Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the period.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,883. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

