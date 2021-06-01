TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 321 ($4.19) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 275.20 ($3.60).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 432.10 ($5.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 409.45. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

