Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $135,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.91. 28,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.95. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.12 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

