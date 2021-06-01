Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,539 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 297.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,657 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

