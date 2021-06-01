U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,878,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

