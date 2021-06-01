U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal Purchases 15,000 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Jennings Kacal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 100,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,600. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $772.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

