Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $182.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.10 million. Unifi reported sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $665.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.04. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,334. The company has a market capitalization of $518.46 million, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.